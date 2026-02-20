US pays $160 million of $4 billion it owes to UN, Trump promises more funds

The United States has paid about $160 million of the nearly $4 billion it owes the United Nations, the UN said Thursday, and President Donald Trump promised more money to the financially strapped world organization.

The Trump administration's payment last week is earmarked for the UN's regular operating budget, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told The Associated Press.

The UN has said the United States owes $2.19 billion to its regular budget, including $767 million for this year, as well as $1.8 billion to a separate budget for the far-flung UN peacekeeping operations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned late last month that the world body faces "imminent financial collapse" unless its financial rules are overhauled or all 193 member nations pay their dues, a message clearly directed at the United States.

He said in a letter to all member nations that cash for the regular budget could run out by July, which could dramatically affect UN operations. UN officials have said 95 per cent of the overdue payments to the UN's regular budget is from the United States. The disclosure of the US payment came as Trump convened the first meeting of the Board of Peace, a new initiative initially meant to oversee the Gaza ceasefire but whose wider ambitions under Trump many see as an attempt to rival the UN Security Council's role in preventing and ending conflict around the world.

Trump has said the United Nations has not lived up to its potential and has withdrawn the US from UN organizations, including the World Health Organization and the cultural agency UNESCO, while pulling funding from dozens of others. At the Board of Peace meeting Thursday in Washington, Trump was much more positive than he has been in the past about the future of the United Nations, which was established on the ashes of World War II. He said his administration was going to be working "very closely" with the UN, adding, "Someday, I won't be here - the United Nations will be." Trump said the Board of Peace "is going to almost be looking over the United Nations," strengthening it and making sure its facilities are good and it runs properly.

"They need help, and they need help moneywise," the president said, never mentioning that the US failure to pay its dues is a key reason for the UN's financial crisis. "We're going to help them moneywise, and we're going to make sure the United Nations is viable," Trump said. "And I think it's going to eventually live up to its potential. That will be a big day." He did not say when any future payments would be made. Dujarric, the UN spokesman, said last week that Guterres has been in touch with US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz "for quite some time" and that the UN's controller also has been in touch with US officials about the arrears.