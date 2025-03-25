US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy steps down as deputy takes over

By Cailley LaPara US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has resigned, hastening his previously announced departure as the nation’s postal agency looks to stem financial losses and overhaul its operations.

The head of the US Postal Service informed the agency’s board of governors that Monday would be his last day, DeJoy said in a statement. Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino will take over until a permanent successor is named.

The abrupt exit adds to the volatility gripping the post office, which has seen sputtering gains in DeJoy’s yearslong plan to cut costs, reverse losses and improve efficiency. President Donald Trump has mused recently about taking the service private or folding it into the Department of Commerce, while Elon Musk also called for privatization.

DeJoy told lawmakers earlier this month that he signed a deal with Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to collaborate on reforms to the sprawling service. Under the agreement, at least two DOGE staffers would work under the postmaster’s supervision on efficiency efforts at the agency.

While DeJoy said last month that he had asked the board to begin the succession process, he hadn’t given a specific date for his departure.