Trump thanks Musk for 'incredible service', says 'he'll be back & forth'

US President Donald Trump expressed his gratitude to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for his contributions to the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) during a farewell event at the Oval Office on Friday. Musk, who announced earlier this week that he was stepping down from his government role, received high praise from the US President. “I have a feeling he will be back and forth,” Trump said at the event. On Thursday evening (May 29), Trump also posted on Truth Social: “This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific!”

ALSO READ: Global universities woo students affected by Trump's education clampdown Trump credited Musk and the Doge team with uncovering over $160 billion in potential savings across numerous federal agencies. The group, focused on streamlining government spending, had been embedded in several departments since January.

According to Trump, the savings could increase significantly as more inefficiencies are identified. “The numbers could double and triple,” he said. “Because many, many things — we don’t want to go out with them until we’re sure — but we’ve found things that are unbelievably stupid and unbelievably bad with the Department of Government Efficiency. Elon’s delivered a colossal change in the old ways of doing business in Washington.”

Trump began his speech by calling Musk’s leadership of Doge “the most sweeping and consequential government reform programme in generations.”

Also Read

“Today, it’s about a man named Elon, and he’s one of the greatest business leaders and innovators the world has ever produced,” Trump said. “He stepped forward to put his very great talents into the service of our nation, and we appreciate it.” Trump also presented Musk with a large golden key inside a wooden box, saying it's something he only gives to "special people" as a thank you from the country.

Doge is just getting started: Musk

ALSO READ: US court blocks Trump's order to bar foreign students at Harvard University Speaking from the Oval Office, Musk said the Doge initiative was far from over. “This is not the end of Doge but really the beginning,” he noted. “The Doge team will only grow stronger over time. The Doge influence will only grow stronger.”

He likened the programme to a philosophy: “It’s like a way of life.” Looking ahead, Musk predicted significant financial benefits from the reforms. “I’m confident over time we will see $1 trillion of savings and $1 trillion of waste and fraud reduction,” he said, adding that Doge’s current savings could soon reach $200 billion.

What is the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge)?

Despite its full name, Doge is not an official government department, which can only be established by an act of Congress.

Instead, it's an advisory body which was created by an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump. Part of Doge's mission, according to the order, relates to IT upgrades aimed at boosting efficiency. It must finish its work by July 2026.

The organisation's activities have included shuttering government agencies, defunding programmes and mass layoffs.