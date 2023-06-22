Home / World News / US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill receive PM Modi at White House

The president, the first lady and the prime minister gathered for an intimate dinner and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India, according to the White House

Press Trust of India Washington
US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill receive PM Modi at White House

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 6:04 AM IST
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden on Wednesday received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

They exchanged pleasantries and posed for photos before entering the building.

The president, the first lady and the prime minister gathered for an intimate dinner and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India, according to the White House.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy Chief of Protocol Aseem Vohra were seen entering the White House.

The White House also said that as the official gift, the president and first lady will present Prime Minister Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

They will also gift Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman's Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography, it said.

Topics :Narendra ModiJoe BidenJill Biden

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

