US President Joe Biden's son Hunter to plead guilty to tax charges

Hunter Biden is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on another felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user

Associated Press Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and has reached an agreement with the Justice Department, according to a letter filed in US District Court in Delaware.
As part of the agreement, made public on Tuesday, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanour tax offences and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.

It is somewhat unusual to resolve a federal criminal case at the same time the charges are filed in court, though it is not totally unheard of.
The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into Biden’s second son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother Beau Biden. It also averts a trial that would have generated days or weeks or distracting headlines for a White House that has strenuously sought to keep its distance from the Justice Department.

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 5:24 PM IST

