'Stop attack on democracy': Protesters rally against Trump, Musk across US

People across several US states protested on Wednesday against President Donald Trump ’s recent actions, focusing on immigration policies, changes in transgender rights, and the proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza.

Protestors in cities such as Philadelphia, and state capitals in California, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and more, displayed signs criticising Trump, Elon Musk — who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — and Project 2025, a set of conservative policy proposals.

In Washington DC, hundreds rallied in support of USAID, which is facing shutdown under the Trump administration. This decision has caused US workers worldwide to prepare for relocations and close the agency’s decades-long mission.

“I’m appalled by democracy’s changes in the last, well, specifically two weeks — but it started a long time ago,” said Margaret Wilmeth, a protester from Ohio, as reported by the Associated Press. “So I’m just trying to put a presence into resistance.”

The protests were organised online using the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501, representing 50 protests across 50 states on one day. Social media posts encouraged participation with messages such as ‘reject fascism’ and ‘defend our democracy’.

Rising concerns over Musk’s government role

In Lansing, Michigan, protesters braved the cold weather. Catie Miglietti, from Ann Arbor, expressed concerns about Musk’s access to Treasury Department data. She held a sign depicting Musk as a puppeteer controlling Trump. “If we don't stop it and get Congress to do something, it's an attack on democracy,” Miglietti told news agency AP.

Protests also targeted Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“DOGE is not legit,” read a sign in Jefferson City, Missouri, where demonstrators questioned Musk’s access to Social Security data. Some members of Congress have raised alarms about DOGE’s role in government financial systems, citing potential security risks or disruptions to programs like Social Security and Medicare. A Treasury Department official clarified that a tech executive working with DOGE would only have “read-only access”.

US protests: Rising opposition

Since returning to office, Trump has signed several executive orders related to trade, immigration, and climate policies. As opposition has mounted, so too have protests.

People marched through downtown Austin, Texas, while demonstrators gathered in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta before heading to the state Capitol. In Sacramento, protesters assembled outside California’s state legislature.

In Denver, protests occurred near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation, where some individuals were detained. In Phoenix, demonstrators chanted “Deport Elon” and “no hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here”.

LGBTQ+ protests in Alabama

In Alabama, hundreds protest against policies targeting LGBTQ+ individuals. On Tuesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced plans to sign a bill recognising only two sexes, male and female. This follows Trump’s executive order mandating the federal government to define sex as strictly male or female.

“The president thinks he has a lot of power,” said Rev Julie Conrady, a Unitarian Universalist minister, addressing the crowd. “He does not have the power to determine your gender. He does not have the power to define your identity.”

[With agency inputs]