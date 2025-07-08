US revokes foreign terrorist designation of Syria's HTS

The US has revoked the Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) designation of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a Syria-based organisation which had ties with al-Qaeda and was also a front of al-Nusrah.

In a statement issued by the US Department of State on Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the decision was made in alignment with US President Donald Trump's promise to deliver sanctions relief to Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December last year. According to the statement, the revocation of the FTO comes into effect from today, July 8.

The decision came in recognition of the dissolution of HTS and the new Syrian government's efforts to combat terrorism.

"In line with President Trump's May 13 promise to deliver sanctions relief to Syria, I am announcing my intent to revoke the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) designation of al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), under the Immigration and Nationality Act. This revocation will be effective tomorrow, July 8," the statement read. In late January, HTS was disbanded, and its fighters were integrated into the formal Syrian military and security services, as reported by Al Jazeera. The action builds on the momentum of the June 30 Executive Order 'Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions' by the US, which aimed to foster a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria under President Ahmed al-Sharaa's leadership.

Tomorrow's action follows the announced dissolution of HTS and the Syrian government's commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms. This action also builds on the momentum of the June 30 Executive Order 'Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions' and recognises the positive actions taken by the new Syrian government under President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This FTO revocation is an important step in fulfilling President Trump's vision of a stable, unified, and peaceful Syria," the statement added. As per Al Jazeera, the HTS was labelled a "terrorist" organisation by the US back in 2018 because of its previous connections to al-Qaeda.

The group originated from the al-Nusra Front, which had been al-Qaeda's official affiliate in Syria but officially broke away in 2016 when HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa announced its separation. Al-Sharaa, who commanded the opposition forces that swiftly ousted al-Assad in a rapid offensive last December, has since assumed the presidency of Syria, as reported by Al Jazeera. However, HTS is still subject to United Nations Security Council sanctions, originally imposed in 2014 due to its past links to al-Qaeda. Al-Sharaa is also personally sanctioned by the UNSC, Al Jazeera reported. Meanwhile, in a parallel development, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) conducted a special operation in southern Syria, apprehending a cell operated by the Iranian 'Quds' Force in the Tel Kudna area.