US clears Samsung, SK Hynix chip tool shipments to China for 2026

The U.S. government has granted an annual licence to Samsung Electronics, opens new tab and SK Hynix, opens new tab to bring in chip manufacturing equipment to their facilities in China for 2026, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The approval is a temporary relief for the South Korean firms and follows a U.S. decision earlier this year to revoke licence waivers given to some tech companies.

One of the sources said that Washington introduced the annual approval system for exports of chipmaking tools to China.

Samsung, SK Hynix, opens new tab and TSMC, opens new tab had benefited from exemptions to Washington's sweeping restrictions on chip-related exports to China.