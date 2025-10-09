Home / World News / Trump reiterates false claims of ending India-Pakistan conflict in May

Trump reiterates false claims of ending India-Pakistan conflict in May

Having the ability to use tariffs have brought peace to the world... You know I made seven peace deals, Trump said in answer to how he brought countries to the talking table

Donald Trump, Trump
President Donald Trump has time and again repeated the false claims towards mediation (Photo:PTI)
ANI US
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
US President Donald Trump yet again reiterated his false claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan during the conflict in May.

He made the remarks in an interview to Fox News.

While responding to the question by Fox News on how he brought the countries to the talking table when it came to Gaza peace deal, Trump said, "Having the ability to use tariffs have brought peace to the world... You know I made seven peace deals."

He said countries had been fighting for several years, with millions being killed.

"Not in all cases but probably at least five of the seven (peace deals) we've done so far were by trade, that we are not going to deal with people who fight and we're going to put tariffs on you..."

"You look at India and Pakistan, I said well we are not going to do business with either of you if you don't put it together. These are two nuclear nations. Seven planes were shot down as you know and they were really at it... I said we are not going to do any business with you, we are not going to have anything to do with you, we are going to out massive tariffs on you and in both cases they said, well we're going to start talking about it. There is tremendous amounts of money and power that we are dealing with and within 24 hours I had a peace deal that they stopped the fighting ..."

Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. Operation Sindoor hit at terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK. Indian Armed Forces also effectively repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

Following India's strong response, Pakistani DGMO approached his Indian counterpart for cessation of hostilities.

Earlier on October 3, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said that the Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force destroyed 12-13 of Pakistan's combat aircraft, including four to five F-16s on ground and five F-16s and JF-17s in the air along with two spy planes,

Addressing the press conference on the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations in the national capital, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) said that five Pakistani fighter jets, which could be F-16s or Pakistan's 'pride', the backbone of its air force, Chinese JF-17s, were shot down using the long-range surface-to-air missile (LRSAM) S-400 Triumf "Sudarshan Chakra" system.

Another four to five F-16s, which were undergoing maintenance in hangars, were destroyed after the IAF peppered them.

The Air Chief also added that the IAF cratered several Pakistani airbases, damaging radars, command centres, runways, hangars, and a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system.

Trump has time and again repeated the false claims towards mediation.

On September 21, Trump repeated his Indo-Pakistan conflict mediation claim, stating that he should be honoured with the Nobel Prize for "ending seven wars."

Speaking at the American Cornerstone Institute Founder's Dinner on Saturday, Trump said, "We are forging peace agreements, and we are stopping wars. So we stopped wars between India and Pakistan, Thailand and Cambodia."

"Think of India and Pakistan. Think of that. And you know how I stopped that -- with trade. They want to trade. And I have great respect for both leaders. But when you take a look at all of these wars that we've stopped," he added.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for stopping hostilities between India and Pakistan after New Delhi's effective response to Islamabad's aggression following precision strikes on terror infrastructure.

However, India has time and again refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpIndia-Pak conflictindia-pak tiesIndia-Pakistan conflictOperation Sindoor

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

