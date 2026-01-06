US stronger financially, more respected because of tariffs, says Trump

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US will be receiving more than $600 billion in tariffs, asserting that America is far stronger in national security and financially because of the levies it has imposed on countries around the world.

"We have taken in, and will soon be receiving, more than 600 Billion Dollars in Tariffs, but the Fake News Media refuses to talk about it because they hate and disrespect our Country, and want to interfere with the upcoming Tariff decision, one of the most important ever, of the United States Supreme Court," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.