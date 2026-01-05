Datanomics: Venezuela's oil economy in a flux after US strikes

Donald Trump administration’s military action on Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro regime is expected to alter oil economics of the Latin American country. India’s imports of oil from Venezuela have been minuscule in recent years following US sanctions.

Venezuela holds the world’s largest proven crude oil reserves, accounting for about 17 per cent of global proven reserves–oil that is commercially viable using existing technology and operating methods.

Over the last decade, Venezuela’s share in India’s crude oil and petroleum imports has fallen sharply from 8.45 per cent in FY15 to just 0.28 per cent in the first eight months of FY26.