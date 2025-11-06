Home / World News / US to cut flight capacity by 10% at key airports as shutdown persists

US to cut flight capacity by 10% at key airports as shutdown persists

The announced plans, if they impact the top 40 airports in the US, could cut as many as 1,800 flights, data analytics company Cirium said

Travellers, airport
Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta. Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 8:56 AM IST
By Allyson Versprille and Siddharth Philip
 
The US said it will cut flight capacity by 10 per cent at 40 high-volume markets across the country to alleviate pressure on air traffic controllers and the aviation system during what is now the longest government shutdown in history.
 
The changes will take effect on Friday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said during a press briefing alongside the leader of the Federal Aviation Administration, Bryan Bedford. The agency will release the markets impacted on Thursday.
 
“The data will dictate what we do,” Duffy said. “If the data goes in the wrong direction, could you see additional restrictions? Yes.” 
 
The announced plans, if they impact the top 40 airports in the US, could cut as many as 1,800 flights, data analytics company Cirium said.
 
Duffy said the cuts were necessary to maintain air travel safety. Cuts to international flights hadn’t been discussed. Bedford added that he sees the FAA restricting space launches as well. 
 
The FAA has been forced to slow traffic at many airports in recent days due to rising controller staffing shortages since the government shutdown began on Oct. 1. Air traffic controllers continue to work without pay, adding strain to an already stressful job.
 
President Donald Trump also weighed in on the the staffing-related delays and cancellations. “They’re stranding thousands of travelers at the airports,” he said at the America Business Forum in Miami. “All because they want to return to the failed Biden policies.”
 
Trump’s comments and an earlier round table with airline executives were the latest rhetoric intended to ratchet up pressure on Democrats to forge a deal to end the shutdown.
 
Fatigue Builds
Controller absences have increased as the shutdown drags on. Duffy has said that normally staffing shortages cause about 5 per cent of flight delays but that number has been routinely higher over the last month — at times surpassing 50 per cent.
 
“We are starting to see some evidence that fatigue is building in the system,” Bedford said during Wednesday’s press conference, pointing to voluntary safety disclosure reports the FAA receives from pilots. He said it was important for the agency to take action to prevent the situation from deteriorating further. 
 
Bedford said US officials would be meeting with airlines Wednesday evening to discuss implementing the reduction plan. 
 
Millions of passengers have grappled with flight cancellations and delays related to staffing since the shutdown started, Airlines for America, a trade group, said. 
 
Reuters first reported that the government was considering cutting flights at airports. 

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

