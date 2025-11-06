Supreme Court revoking tariffs would be 'devastating', says Trump

By Lauren Dezenski

President Donald Trump said it would be “devastating for our country” if the Supreme Court struck down his administration’s sweeping global tariffs after key justices questioned whether he overstepped his authority during oral arguments Wednesday.

ALSO READ: SC justices appear skeptical of Trump's sweeping unilateral tariffs Trump said in an interview with Fox News that he had been told the case “went well” but warned that the “entire world would be in a depression” had he not been able to implement the levies on goods from trading partners.

“I think it’s one of the most important, maybe the most, but one of the most important cases in the history of our country,” Trump said.