US to deploy 200 troops to Israel to support, monitor Gaza ceasefire deal

US Central Command is going to establish a civil-military coordination centres in Israel that will help facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid as well as logistical and security assistance

Gaza, Gaza strike
Representative Photo: Bloomberg
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 7:26 AM IST
The United States is sending about 200 troops to Israel to help support and monitor the ceasefire deal in Gaza as part of a team that includes partner nations, non governmental organisations and private sector players, US officials said Thursday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not authorised for release, said US Central Command is going to establish a civil-military coordination centres in Israel that will help facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid as well as logistical and security assistance into the territory wracked by two years of war.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpisraelIsrael-PalestineGazaGaza conflictDonald Trump administration

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

