Home / World News / US to send more warships to Gulf to tackle Iran's efforts to seize ships

US to send more warships to Gulf to tackle Iran's efforts to seize ships

The deployment comes on the heels of decisions in recent weeks to send the USS Thomas Hudner, a destroyer, and a number of F-35 and F-16 fighter jets to the region

AP Washington

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 9:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The US is sending additional warships and thousands of Marines to the Middle East to increase security in the wake of Iranian attempts to seize commercial ships there.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday approved the deployment of the USS Bataan amphibious readiness group and the 26th Marine Expeditional Unit to the Gulf region, according to US officials. The readiness group consists of three ships, including the Bataan, an amphibious assault ship. An expeditional unit usually consists of about 2,500 Marines.

In an announcement, US Central Command said the deployment will provide "even greater flexibility and maritime capability in the region. The announcement did not name the ships, but US officials detailed the units involved in the deployment on condition of anonymity to discuss troop movements.

Along with the Bataan, the group includes two other warships, the USS Mesa Verde and the USS Carter Hall. The group left Norfolk, Virginia, earlier this month. It was unclear Thursday if all three ships would continue into the Gulf region.

The deployment comes on the heels of decisions in recent weeks to send the USS Thomas Hudner, a destroyer, and a number of F-35 and F-16 fighter jets to the region. There also have been A-10 attack aircraft there for several weeks in response to the Iranian activity.

Iran tried to seize two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz early this month, opening fire on one of them. The fighter aircraft are intended to give air cover for the commercial ships moving through the waterway and increase the military's visibility in the area, as a deterrent to Iran.

Gen. Erik Kurilla, who heads Central Command, said the additional forces "provide unique capabilities, which alongside our partner nations in the region, further safeguard the free flow of international commerce and uphold the rules based international order, and deter Iranian destabilizing activities in the region.

Also Read

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman

USS Stethem conducts cooperative deployment with Indian Navy in Goa

Classified records pose conundrum stretching back to Jimmy Carter

Former President of United States Jimmy Carter enters hospice care

India to withdraw licenses for oil tankers, bulk carriers older than 25 yrs

Japanese, US, and South Korean officials condemn North's weapons plans

BRICS came into being to create more just world: S African ambassador

Extreme heat and weather conditions attributed to stagnant jet stream

Elon Musk's wealth slumps $20 billion after Tesla Inc's shares tumble

US imposes new sanctions to cut Russia's access to war supplies, revenue

Topics :USUnited StatesIranMiddle East

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story