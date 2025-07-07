US tariffs to take effect on August 1, says Trump as deals near completion

US President Donald Trump announced that country-specific tariffs will officially take effect on August 1, offering brief relief to trading partners who were previously facing a July 9 deadline. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the revised deadline, stating it provides countries with a final opportunity to negotiate with the US.

In comments made to reporters on July 6, Trump revealed that he expects the majority of trade agreements to be finalised by July 9, according to a Reuters report. He added that while some countries would receive letters outlining higher tariffs, deals could be signed with others. Trump indicated that the letters, signalling impending tariff hikes, would begin going out on July 7, with some possibly arriving the following day. He noted that the process will involve a combination of formal letters and completed trade deals.

“I believe we’ll have most countries sorted by July 9, either through a letter or a deal,” Trump said before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington after a weekend in New Jersey. “We’ve also made deals, so we’ll have a mix of letters and agreements in place,” Trump added, though he did not specify which countries or groups would fall into either category. ALSO READ: Trump's tariff deadline arrives, set to bring clarity to global trade ties “Tariffs will take effect on August 1, but the president is currently setting the rates and finalising the deals,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said, standing alongside Trump.

Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs and what followed Trump had initially announced a base tariff of 10 per cent on most of America’s trading partners earlier this year, with the possibility of additional duties reaching up to 50 per cent. However, in response to growing global financial concerns, the US president delayed the full enforcement of tariffs, with only the 10 per cent increase taking effect on July 9. This new delay offers an additional three-week window for further negotiations before the full set of tariffs, including those above 10 per cent are implemented. Lutnick further clarified that, despite the new August 1 deadline, President Trump is already in the process of finalising tariff rates and trade agreements, with many of the deals expected to be concluded in the coming days.