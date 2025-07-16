Trump likely to announce pharma tariffs as high as 200% this month

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (IST) said that he is likely to announce tariffs on pharmaceuticals by the end of this month, which could grow as high as 200 per cent, adding that the imposition would come alongside broad “reciprocal” rates set for implementation on August 1, Bloomberg reported.
Speaking to reporters after returning to Washington from Pittsburgh, Trump said, "Probably at the end of the month, and we’re going to start off with a low tariff and give the pharmaceutical companies a year or so to build, and then we’re going to make it a very high tariff."
While speaking on pharmaceutical tariffs, Trump also said that the levies on semiconductors can also be expected soon. He added that his timeline for imposing semiconductor tariffs was “similar” and that it was “less complicated” to impose levies on chips. However, he did not provide any additional details.
According to the report, in a cabinet meeting earlier this month, Trump said that he plans to impose a 50 per cent tariff on copper in the coming weeks and expects pharmaceutical tariffs to go as high as 200 per cent, after giving companies a year to bring the manufacturing back to the US.
Trump imposes reciprocal tariffs
In April, Trump announced "sweeping tariffs" on more than 100 countries in an attempt to bring companies back to the United States. While the pharmaceutical products have been long spared from the trade wars, due to potential harms, Trump in April threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on pharmaceutical imports.
Also Read
He has long advocated for tariffs on pharmaceutical imports. Earlier in April, while addressing the NRCC gala, he claimed that major tariffs would be announced soon. The move was aimed at reducing America's dependence on foreign drug suppliers, including India and China, two of the largest exporters of generic medicines to the US.
At the event, he claimed that these tariffs on pharma imports would encourage companies to shift their operations to the US.
Trump's pharma tariffs' impact on India
The US is India's largest pharmaceutical export market and accounts for 36.6 per cent of the country's drug exports worth $9.8 billion between April 2024 and February 2025. A Reuters report citing data from Pharmexcil, a government-backed trade body, said that the US accounts for nearly a third of India's pharma exports, which increased to about $9 billion, showing a jump of 16 per cent, in the last fiscal year.
A potential 200 per cent is likely to have a severe impact on India's pharmaceutical industry, which supplies large volumes of medicines to the US.
A CNBC report suggests that after Trump made a similar announcement last week, industry experts have started looking to diversify their markets.
List of Indian companies likely to be impacted by Trump's pharma tariffs
-Biocon, a Bengaluru-based company, earned 44 per cent of its revenue from the US in the year ending March 2024.
- Mumbai-based Lupin made 37 per cent of its income from the US.
- Hyderabad’s Laurus Labs earned about 17 per cent from North America.
- India’s largest drugmaker, Sun Pharma, earned 32 per cent of its total revenue from US sales.
Other major Indian companies, including Dr Reddy’s, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences, and Gland Pharma, also have strong business ties with the US market.