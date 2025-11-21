Home / World News / US unveils advanced female crash test dummy to boost driver safety

US unveils advanced female crash test dummy to boost driver safety

Women are 73 per cent more likely to be injured in a head-on crash, and they are 17 per cent more likely to be killed in a car crash, than men

driving test
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 4:44 PM IST
The US government has released a new crash test dummy design that advocates believe will help make cars safer for women.

The Department of Transportation will consider using the dummy in the government's vehicle crash test five star-ratings once a final rule is adopted, the agency said in a news release on Thursday.

Women are 73 per cent more likely to be injured in a head-on crash, and they are 17 per cent more likely to be killed in a car crash, than men.

The standard crash test dummy used in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration five-star vehicle testing was developed in 1978 and was modelled after a 5-foot-9, 78-kilogram man.

The female dummy is smaller and has a rubber jacket to represent breasts. It's routinely tested in the passenger or back seat but seldom in the driver's seat, even though the majority of licensed drivers are women.

The new female dummy endorsed by the department more accurately reflects differences between men and women, including the shape of the neck, collarbone, pelvis, and legs. It's outfitted with more than 150 sensors, the department said.

Some American automakers have been skeptical, arguing the new model may exaggerate injury risks and undercut the value of some safety features such as seat belts and airbags.

Lawmakers and transportation secretaries from the past two presidential administrations have expressed support for new crash test rules and safety requirements but developments have been slow.

US Sens Deb Fischer, a Republican from Nebraska, and Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, both released statements welcoming the female crash test dummy announcement.

Any progress here is good because there's simply no good reason why women are more likely to be injured or die in car crashes, Duckworth said.

Fischer introduced legislation, the She Drives Act, that would require the most advanced testing devices available, including a female crash test dummy. Duckworth is a co-sponsor.

It's far past time to make these testing standards permanent, which will help save thousands of lives and make America's roads safer for all drivers, Fischer said.

The department said the new specifications will be available for manufacturers to build models and for the automotive industry to begin testing them in vehicles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

