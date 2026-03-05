America won't allow India to become rival like China: US official

By Swati Gupta The US won’t give India the same kind of economic advantages it gave China, which allowed that country to emerge as a major competitor, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said on Thursday, signaling Washington’s cautiousness in negotiations over a trade deal.

While the US wants to work with India to unlock its “limitless potential,” India should understand that “we are not going to make the same mistakes with India that we made with China 20 years ago,” Landau said at the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

Landau also offered to work with India to address long and short term issues in meeting its energy challenges as supply disruptions from the Middle East crisis threaten fuel stockpiles.