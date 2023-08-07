Home / World News / Vaibhav Taneja appointed as Tesla's new CFO as Kirkhorn steps down

Vaibhav Taneja appointed as Tesla's new CFO as Kirkhorn steps down

Taneja, 45, joined Tesla after the automaker acquired SolarCity in 2016

Reuters
Vaibhav Taneja

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Tesla finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn has stepped down after four years in the role, the world's most valuable automaker said on Monday and appointed accounting head Vaibhav Taneja (pictured) in his place.

The Elon Musk-led firm did not specify a reason for departure of Kirkhorn, who has been with the company for 13 years. He will remain with Tesla through the end of the year to aid a smooth transition.

During his tenure, Tesla posted its first quarterly profit after it launched the mass-market Model 3 compact sedan and hit a market valuation of more than $1 trillion. 

“Being a part of this company is a special experience and I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done together since I joined over 13 years ago,” Kirkhorn said in a LinkedIn post.

Kirkhorn did not immediately respond to queries when contacted on LinkedIn. Tesla shares were down more than 2 per cent in early trading.

Taneja, 45, joined Tesla after the automaker acquired SolarCity in 2016. 

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Hindenburg nabs tiny gains off $173 bn carnage, wipes out $99 bn of wealth

PayPal rolls out dollar stablecoin to boost digital tokens for payments

Pak shelves multi-billion-dollar gas project with Iran under US pressure

May need surgery before proposed 'cage match' with Zuckerberg: Musk

WHO flags contaminated syrup in Iraq made by India's Fourrts Laboratories

Topics :Elon MuskTeslaElon Musk Tesla

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story