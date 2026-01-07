What's happening in Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro's capture by US forces?

Venezuela is facing political tension, security crackdowns, and media restrictions after US forces captured President Nicolas Maduro in a military operation last week.

At least 14 journalists were detained in Venezuela on Monday while reporting on events after the capture of Maduro, BBC reported. The union representing media workers said all but one of those detained worked for foreign news organisations. Most were released later the same day, while one reporter was deported.

Foreign media have long faced tight restrictions in Venezuela, and only a small number are allowed to work in the country due to visa limits.

Where and how reporters were held According to the union, journalists were detained by security forces near the National Assembly, in the surrounding areas, and in Altamira, all in Caracas. At least two reporters were seized by agents linked to Venezuela’s military counterintelligence agency, while others were held by the intelligence service. The journalists said their equipment was checked, phones searched, and social media posts and messages read. Two more reporters, one Colombian and one Spanish, were detained near the Venezuela-Colombia border close to Cucuta. They were held for several hours without contact before being sent back to Colombia.

ALSO READ: Protest-hit Iran watches US after Venezuela raid, fears broader threat The union called the detentions “alarming” and demanded the release of 23 media workers still in custody across the country. Country on edge after US operation The arrests come at a highly volatile moment. Last week, Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured in a pre-dawn US operation in which dozens of bodyguards and security personnel were killed. While many Venezuelans living abroad celebrated the seizure, there were no public celebrations inside the country. Opposition supporters say they continue to face repression if they speak out, BBC reported.

Crackdown linked to disputed 2024 election Tensions had already been high after the 2024 presidential election. More than 2,000 people were arrested during the protests that followed. The government-controlled electoral council declared Maduro the winner. However, voting data collected by the opposition and reviewed by independent media showed the opposition candidate had won. After the election, security forces reportedly checked phones for messages critical of Maduro. Many people deleted social media accounts and chat histories out of fear. Several detainees were later sentenced to long prison terms on charges of “treason”. Venezuela crisis: Emergency decree targets supporters of US action Following the US operation, Venezuela imposed a state of emergency. A decree published on Monday orders police to “immediately begin the national search and capture of everyone involved in the promotion or support for the armed attack by the United States”.

ALSO READ: Trump admin tells Venezuela to cut ties with China, Russia, Iran: Report The decree has been in effect since Saturday. Seven days of national mourning announced Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, announced seven days of national mourning after deaths reported during the US attack, CNN reported “I have made the decision to decree seven days of mourning in honour and glory to the young men and women who died, who gave their lives defending Venezuela, defending President Nicolas Maduro,” she said. She also called for the return of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who are in US custody at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York. The couple pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges.

“There is no war here because we are not at war. We are a people, a country of peace, that was aggressed and attacked,” Rodríguez added. Who is running Venezuela now? Following Maduro’s capture, Delcy Rodríguez , the executive vice president, emerged as Venezuela’s interim leader. She chaired a meeting of the National Defence Council and condemned the US operation as a violation of sovereignty. “We call on the peoples of the great homeland to remain united,” she said on state television, again demanding the “immediate release” of Maduro and Cilia Flores. Rodríguez said Venezuela remains under its own control, rejecting claims made by US President Donald Trump. “The government of Venezuela is in charge in our country, and no one else. There is no foreign agent governing Venezuela,” she said.

The government has not released an official death toll from the US operation. The attorney general said three officials have been appointed to investigate what he described as “dozens” of deaths. Cuba said 32 Cuban nationals were killed during the US action, CNN reported. Trump announces Venezuelan oil deal Trump said Venezuela’s interim authorities would provide 30 to 50 million barrels of oil to the US at market prices. “This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America,” Trump wrote, adding that the funds would be used “to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States.”