Home / World News / Wall St hits record high after Fed indicates more rate cuts; Intel soars

Wall St hits record high after Fed indicates more rate cuts; Intel soars

Intel jumped 29% and was set for its biggest one-day gain since October 1987 after Nvidia said it would invest $5 billion in the struggling US chipmaker. Peer Advanced Micro Devices slipped 3.1%

US stock market, wall street
The gains lifted the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 technology sector, up 1.6 per cent. Three out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were trading at all-time highs. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wall Street's main indexes hit intraday record highs on Thursday, a day after the US central bank delivered a quarter-point interest rate cut, while chipmaker Intel climbed after Nvidia decided to build a stake in the company. 
Intel jumped 29 per cent and was set for its biggest one-day gain since October 1987 after Nvidia said it would invest $5 billion in the struggling US chipmaker. Peer Advanced Micro Devices slipped 3.1 per cent. 
Nvidia gained 3.4 per cent, bouncing back from losses on Wednesday, when a report said Chinese tech firms might stop buying its chips. 
Most semiconductor stocks such as Applied Materials , Lam Research and Micron Tech advanced between 4.5 per cent and 7 per cent, boosting a broader semiconductor index to a record high. 
The gains lifted the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 technology sector, up 1.6 per cent. Three out of the 11 S&P 500 sectors were trading at all-time highs. 
The small-cap Russell 2000 index gained 1.7 per cent and was on track for a record close, as these companies are likely to perform better in a low interest-rate environment. 
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that the softening jobs market was a priority for the Fed after it delivered a highly expected 25 basis point cut on Wednesday and indicated more reductions could follow at upcoming meetings. 
Investors are pricing in about 43.3 basis points in cuts by end-2025, data compiled by LSEG showed. 
"We only had one dissent ... there's more unity and discipline at the Fed, that strengthens its independence and is a very positive thing long-term for markets," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. 
At 11:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 163.03 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 46,181.35, the S&P 500 gained 44.35 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 6,644.70 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 250.05 points, or 1.12 per cent, to 22,511.38. 
Conversely, the S&P 500 energy and consumer staples were the biggest decliners, down 0.4 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.
Data showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, but the labor market has softened as both demand for and supply of workers have diminished. 
"The economy is slowing but it is slowing slowly and so there isn't any sign of imminent recession ... the real issue with markets today is just how much good news is priced in," said Kelly. 
The rate cut is expected to add to Wall Street's recent rally, boosted by monetary policy easing hopes and a revival of AI-linked stock trading. 
The three indexes have gained so far in September - a month deemed bad for US equities historically - where the S&P 500 has shed 1.4 per cent on average since 2000, data compiled by LSEG showed. 
Among stocks, CrowdStrike gained 10 per cent after at least nine brokerages raised their price target on the stock. 
Nucor slipped 4.4 per cent after the steel company said it expected third-quarter profit to decrease across all its three operating segments. 
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.57-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.4-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and six new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 111 new highs and 30 new lows.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Only a third of world rivers had water within normal range in 2024: WMO

Starmer, Trump praise renewed US-UK special relationship, avoid disputes

Nvidia to invest $5 bn in Intel to co-develop chips, expand AI platforms

US jobless claims fall to 231,000 after recent surge to 4-year high

Trump says may extend China truce alongside TikTok talks with Xi Jinping

Topics :NasdaqWall StreetsUS Federal ReserveUS stock market

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story