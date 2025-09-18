US jobless claims fall to 231,000 after recent surge to 4-year high

The number of Americans applying for jobless aid last week retreated significantly after surging to a nearly four-year high a week earlier.

US filings for unemployment benefits for the week ending September 13 fell by 33,000 to 231,000, the Labour Department reported Thursday. That's less than the 241,000 analysts surveyed by the data firm FactSet had forecast.

The previous week, applications surged to 264,000, their highest level since the week of October 23, 2021. Last week's figure was revised up by 1,000.

Concerns about the health of the American labour market led the Federal Reserve to cut its key interest rate by a quarter-point on Wednesday as many expected.

The rate cut is a sign that the central bank's focus has shifted quickly from inflation to jobs as hiring has grounded nearly to a halt in recent months. Lower interest rates could reduce borrowing costs for mortgages, car loans, and business loans, and boost growth and hiring. The problem is that it can also exacerbate inflation, which remains above the Fed's 2 per cent target. Last week, the Bureau of Labour Statistics issued a massive preliminary revision of US job gains for the 12 months ending in March, further evidence that the labour market has not been as strong as previously thought.

The BLS's revised figures showed that US employers added 911,000 fewer jobs than originally reported in the year ending in March 2025, The report showed that job gains were tapering long before President Donald Trump rolled out his far-reaching tariffs on US trading partners in April. The department issues the revisions every year, intending to better account for new businesses and ones that had gone out of business. Final revisions will come out in February 2026. The updated figures came after the agency reported earlier this month that the economy generated just 22,000 jobs in August, well below the 80,000 economists were expecting.

Earlier this month, the government reported that US employers advertised 7.2 million job openings at the end of July, the first time since April of 2021 that there were more unemployed Americans than job postings. The July employment report, which showed job gains of just 73,000 and included huge downward revisions for June and May, sent financial markets spiraling and prompted Trump to fire the head of the agency that compiles the monthly data. The various labour market reports have bolstered fears that Trump's erratic economic policies, including the unpredictable taxes on imports, have created so much uncertainty that businesses are reluctant to hire.