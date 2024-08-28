Warren Buffett shrinks stake, sells more BofA shares worth $982 mn

Warren Buffett sold an additional $982 million of Bank of America Corp. stock as his conglomerate continues to shrink its investment in the second-largest US bank.



His Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has trimmed the stake by a total of almost 13 per cent in a series of sales since mid-July, generating $5.4 billion in proceeds. Berkshire disclosed the latest disposals in a regulatory filing late Tuesday, detailing sales on Aug 23, 26 and 27.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Buffett has held silent about his reasoning while whittling the highly profitable bet — an investment that began when the stock was trading near $5 in 2011. The shares were up 31 per cent this year before the selling spree. They have since slid about 10 per cent to $39.67.