WATCH: Joe Biden sits 'in a trance' after pastor asks everyone to stand up

US President Joe Biden recently faced an awkward situation when a video of him remaining seated during a pastor’s request for the congregation to stand went viral. This incident has added to the concerns about his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race.

During a campaign visit to Pennsylvania, the 81-year-old President appeared to be in a trance for around 25 seconds after the pastor requested that everyone stand.



The event took place at a campaign stop in a Philadelphia church and comes on the heels of Biden’s struggle during a presidential debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump, where he seemed to freeze, misspeak, and stare blankly.

Biden was welcomed at Mt Airy Church of God in Christ, located in Northwest Philadelphia. During his speech at the church, he expressed his aim to “unite America again”.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, and I, honest to God, have never been more optimistic about America’s future... if we stick together. We have to bring dignity and hope back to America.”

Despite increasing pressure from Democrats worried about his capability to lead for another term, Biden has committed to his reelection campaign. In a fundraising email on Saturday, he labelled suggestions for him to withdraw as ‘nonsense’.

On Sunday, Biden received a warm welcome at a Black church in Philadelphia and attended a union members’ event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

House Democrats urge Biden’s exit

During a leadership call on Sunday, some House Democrats voiced their opinion that Biden should step aside from the presidential race.

Representative Angie Craig of Minnesota, the first Democratic House member from a battleground district to take this stance, stated, “Given what I saw and heard from the President during last week’s debate in Atlanta, coupled with the lack of a forceful response from the President himself following that debate, I do not believe that the President can effectively campaign and win against Donald Trump.”

Other legislators are expected to join the appeal for Biden to step down, with reports of two letters circulating among House Democrats.

Senator Mark Warner from Virginia has invited fellow senators to a meeting on Monday to discuss Biden's campaign. However, 82-year-old Senator Bernie Sanders, who has previously sought the Democratic nomination, strongly supports Biden and stresses that Democrats should prioritise policy over treating the election as a “beauty contest”.

ALSO READ: I had a severe cold: Biden on his poor debate performance against Trump US President Joe Biden on Friday announced his plans to continue with his presidential campaign, attributing his poor debate performance against Donald Trump to a severe cold.

“I was sick, I was feeling terrible... We were trying to figure out what's wrong. They did a test to see whether or not I had some infection, you know, a virus. I didn’t. I just had a really bad cold,” Biden said during a 22-minute interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

