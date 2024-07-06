I had a severe cold: Biden on his poor debate performance against Trump

US President Joe Biden on Friday declared his intention to continue his presidential campaign, explaining that his poor debate performance against Donald Trump was due to a severe cold.

He made this announcement during a 22-minute interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

Poor debate performance due to cold: Biden

“I was sick, I was feeling terrible... We were trying to figure out what's wrong. They did a test to see whether or not I had some infection, you know, a virus. I didn't. I just had a really bad cold,” Biden said during the interview.

On being asked if Trump will get elected at the 2024 presidential election, Biden said, “I feel as long as I gave it my best and I did a good job, that’s what this is about."

No neurological examination

Talking about undertaking an independent neurological examination, Biden said that no one has asked him to submit it. “No. No one said I had to. They said I'm good,” he said.



“I get a full neurological test every day. I’ve had a full physical. I have medical doctors trailing me everywhere I go. I have an ongoing assessment of what I’m doing. They don’t hesitate to tell me if something is wrong,” he said.



On being asked if he is facing difficulties now that he is 81, Biden said, “No. Come keep my schedule.”



During the interview, Biden told Stephanopoulos that voters in the United States should consider his accomplishments in office.

“Who’s going to be able to hold NATO together like me?” he said.



“Who’s going to be in a position where I’m able to keep the Pacific Basin in a position where, at least we’re checkmating China now? Who’s going to do that? Who has that reach?” Biden said.



After Biden's poor debate showing in Atlanta, causing concern among his party amid calls for his withdrawal from the race, the Biden campaign responded by unveiling a rigorous travel itinerary for July shortly before the ABC interview.



Biden energetically addressed supporters at a rally in Madison, Wisconsin, affirming his commitment to continue in the race and confidently stating, "I'm staying in the race. I'll beat Donald Trump."



During his address, Biden also attacked his rival. "Let's focus on what really matters," he said. "We're running against the biggest liar and the biggest threat... to our democracy in American history, that's not hyperbole,” he had said.

No one more qualified than me to become US President: Biden

On being asked if he is trailing Trump in the race, Biden said, “All the pollsters I talk to say it’s a tossup — it’s a tossup.”

“I don’t think anybody’s more qualified to be president or win this race than me,” the US president told Stephanopoulos during the interview.



According to recent surveys, there has been an increasing advantage for Trump in the polls.



This has prompted three Democratic legislators and numerous prominent newspapers to advocate for Biden's withdrawal.

Abigail Disney, a notable Democratic donor, expressed her apprehensions on CNBC, announcing her intention to withhold contributions to the party unless Biden resigns.



She asserted that failure to do so could jeopardise the Democrats' prospects in the upcoming November elections.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has encouraged President Biden to engage in more substantial interviews.



In a reaction, the White House has declared that Biden will host a press conference during the NATO summit in Washington on July 11. However, specifics regarding the format and duration have not been revealed.



Meanwhile, former President Trump has called on Biden to participate in another debate, proposing an "all-on discussion" and asserting his readiness "anytime, anywhere, any place."