Home / World News / Wearing masks mandatory at some US hospitals as Covid-19, flu cases rise

Wearing masks mandatory at some US hospitals as Covid-19, flu cases rise

More than 1.1 million Americans have died from Covid-19, CDC figures show, a greater rate than most other wealthy countries

Representative image
Reuters

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 9:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Hospitals in at least four U.S. states have reinstated mask mandates amid a rise in cases of COVID, seasonal flu and other respiratory illness.
 
Healthcare facilities in New York, California, Illinois and Massachusetts have made masks mandatory among patients and providers.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan told WABC TV on Wednesday that mask mandates had resumed at all 11 of the city's public hospitals, 30 health centers and five long-term care facilities.
 
"What we don't want is staffing shortages, right? When we saw the omicron wave in 2022, the biggest issues were not only people getting sick, but that we had a lot of frontline health workers, they were out with COVID," Vasan told WABC.
 
The most recent weekly data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed there were over 29,000 hospitalizations from COVID across the U.S. from Dec. 17-23, up more than 16% from the previous week. The CDC also reported over 14,700 flu hospitalizations in that same period.
 
Mask mandates were political and cultural flashpoints during the COVID pandemic, sparking anger among those who bucked medical advice and felt masks did little to suppress the spread of the illness.
 
A conservative-dominated Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's federal vaccine-or-test mandate for companies, and a judge appointed by his Republican predecessor struck down his public transportation mask mandate.
 
There was also deep resentment among those who did wear masks and felt their health was put in jeopardy by those who did not. More than 1.1 million Americans have died from COVID, CDC figures show, a greater rate than most other wealthy countries.

Rush University medical system in Chicago said on Tuesday that it was requiring "patients, visitors and staff to wear hospital-approved masks in some areas of the campus. They include clinical waiting areas and patient registration." Cook County Health, which encompasses Chicago, and Endeavor Health in the Chicago suburbs, last month started requiring masks again, after the Illinois Department of Public Health asked hospitals to step up mitigation efforts in several areas, including facility-wide masking.
In Massachusetts, Berkshire Health Systems began mandatory masking on Wednesday, according to a statement.
 
In California, Los Angeles County on Saturday reinstated masking at all licensed health care facilities, according to a county statement provided to the City News Service. The county's health department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also Read

Serum Institute of India to apply for licence of JN.1 Covid variant vaccine

JN.1 Covid variant: States issue advisories, Mandaviya holds review meet

Covid New Variant: Everything you need to know about JN.1 found in Kerala

Will Covid sub-variant JN.1 bring mask mandates? Here's what experts say

JN.1 outbreak: As new cases rise, 10 things you must know about new variant

As Japan's Wajima city digs out from quake, hopes fade for tourism recovery

Taiwan govt spots more Chinese balloons, says one flew over island

Former Prez Trump asks US Supreme Court to overturn Colorado ballot ban

TikTok eyes $17.5 billion shopping business on Amazon's turf: Reports

Pakistan's military men want to kickstart Green Revolution in the country

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Coronavirus VaccineCoronavirus TestsCorona RemediesFlu shotUS healthcare

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story