West Asia conflict: US, Iran explore 45-day ceasefire plan with mediators

The United States, Iran and regional mediators are discussing terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could pave the way for a permanent end to the conflict, Axios reported on Sunday, citing four US, Israeli and regional sources familiar with the talks.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House and the US State Department did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the report, mediators are working on a two-phase framework. The first phase would involve a 45-day ceasefire, during which negotiations toward a permanent end to the war would take place.

The second phase would focus on reaching a final agreement to end the conflict. The ceasefire could be extended if additional time is needed for talks.