Home / World News / What to expect for Japan's economy under Sanae Takaichi, its 1st female PM

What to expect for Japan's economy under Sanae Takaichi, its 1st female PM

I want to focus first on dealing with rising consumer prices, Takaichi told reporters after she was elected head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party earlier this month

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM
Takaichi has indicated she opposes raising interest rates | Image: Bloomberg
AP Tokyo
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 2:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Share prices have soared recently in Tokyo on hopes that conservative Japanese lawmaker Sanae Takaichi, who was chosen on Tuesday to be Japan's first female prime minister, will double down on market-friendly policies, including hefty spending on defense and cheap credit.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 share index climbed close to the symbolically important 50,000 level, gaining 0.7 per cent to 49,517.57. Takaichi, a motorbike and heavy metal enthusiast, prevailed in a lower house parliamentary ballot that gave her 237 votes, above the 233 votes required to win.

Here's what might be expected from what has been dubbed Sanaenomics:  Inflation and wages are the top concerns  Increases in consumer prices have surpassed the Bank of Japan's 2 per cent target range at 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent. So the central bank is gradually raising rates from their longstanding level near or below zero. Wages remain near the level they were at 30 years ago, only topping the 1997 average level in 2024 for the first time. Meanwhile, low rates have helped to keep the Japanese yen weak against the dollar, amplifying inflation since much of what Japan consumes is imported.

I want to focus first on dealing with rising consumer prices, Takaichi told reporters after she was elected head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party earlier this month, putting her in line to replace departing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Takaichi has indicated she opposes raising interest rates. The promise of continued cheap credit is one reason share prices have shot higher. But keeping rates low will hinder efforts to curb inflation and to strengthen the Japanese yen.

Echoing many of her predecessors' promises, Takaichi also has vowed to deliver wage increases, without saying how she intends to do that.

Dealing with demography  Japan's population has been shrinking and rapidly aging for years, leading to labour shortages and undermining the country's potential economic growth.

Although she is an unabashed conservative on most social issues, Takaichi has said she favors giving tax incentives to companies that provide child care facilities to their employees and possible tax breaks for family spending on child care.

It's unclear what more the government might do under any leader to counter the low birth rate, which partly reflects the financial difficulties of raising and educating children when wages fail to keep up with inflation. It also reflects a corporate culture that is not conducive to a family-friendly work-life balance.

Following in Abe's footsteps  Takaichi is expected to emulate the policies of her late mentor, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He stepped down in 2020 and was assassinated in 2022. His Abenomics approach included promises of cash handouts and boosting government spending, despite a national debt that is nearly triple the size of the economy.

Like Abe, she is hawkish on defense. Her political ascent has spurred heavy buying of shares in military-related companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Yaskawa Electric, and Japan Steel Works.

Takaichi is bound to seek cordial relations with US President Donald Trump, just as Abe did, and to strengthen Japan's security alliance with Washington. They are expected to meet later this month.

Initially, Takaichi said Japan might want to rethink its pledge of $550 billion to the Trump administration, part of a deal that helped lower US tariffs on imports from Japan. She later said she would honor the agreement, despite public disapproval over handing over Japanese taxpayers' money to Washington.

The future remains fraught  Takaichi will be confronting problems that have confounded Japan's leadership for decades. Any major reforms would face resistance from entrenched vested interests. The tenures of Japanese prime ministers tend to be short and vulnerable to feuding between party factions and the hereditary political fiefdoms that control most seats in parliament.

To win Tuesday's parliamentary vote, the Liberal Democrats allied with the Japan Innovation Party, a libertarian opposition group based in Osaka.

But Takaichi likely will need support from lawmakers belonging to other parties in the fractious and splintered opposition to pass legislation. They span the spectrum from the Japan Communist Party on the far left to the Sanseito and others on the extreme right.

Takaya Suzuki, who runs a restaurant and real estate business, supports one of the smaller nationalist-leaning opposition parties called The Conservative Party of Japan, whose policies are similar to Takaichi's. He admires Trump and says he's rooting for Takaichi.

But, he added, Even if she tries her best, it's going to be tough.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Colombo terminal with Adani funding tops Sri Lanka's FDI inflows in 2025

Israel identifies body of hostage released by Hamas amid ceasefire efforts

Chaman border crossing partially reopens after Pak-Afghanistan ceasefire

US Army needs $150 bn for upgrades. It wants Wall Street to foot the bill

Khamenei rebukes Trump over claims of US wiping out Iran nuclear sites

Topics :TokyoJapanJapan parliament

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story