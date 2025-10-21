Colombo terminal with Adani funding tops Sri Lanka's FDI inflows in 2025

The Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) was the largest contributor to Sri Lanka's Foreign Direct Investment inflows during the first nine months on this year, investing $229 million in state-of-the-art port infrastructure, the Board of Investment said on Tuesday.
The CWIT is an investment from Adani International Port Holdings Pte Ltd (India) and John Keells Holdings PLC in partnership with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.
The Board of Investment (BOI) announced that Foreign Direct Investment inflows including foreign commercial loans for investments to BOI-approved enterprises have reached $827 million during the period January to September 2025, marking a remarkable 138 per cent increase compared to the corresponding value during the period in 2024.
It said that the CWIT invested $229 million in "state-of-the-art port infrastructure under a strategic development agreement".
It will expand the port's capacity by 3.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), reinforcing Colombo's role as a key transshipment hub in South Asia, the BOI added.
Giving a breakdown, the BOI said the investment inflow came from four sources: equity capital $133 million, reinvested retained earnings $132 million, intra-company foreign borrowings for investments $231 million, long term foreign commercial loans for investments $331 million.
Of the total inflows, $124 million was secured through project agreements signed with the BOI in 2025, while the balance was generated from reinvestments and expansions by existing enterprises.
The growth of foreign capital inflows to $827 million in the first nine months of 2025 demonstrates the renewed confidence investors have in Sri Lanka's business environment," board chair Arjuna Herath said.
"Both new and existing projects have contributed to this impressive performance, underscoring the impact of reforms and ease of doing business initiatives implemented by the Government and the BOI, Herath added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
