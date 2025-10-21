Home / World News / Colombo terminal with Adani funding tops Sri Lanka's FDI inflows in 2025

Colombo terminal with Adani funding tops Sri Lanka's FDI inflows in 2025

BOI announced that FDI inflows including foreign commercial loans for investments to BOI-approved enterprises have reached $827 million during the period January to September 2025

adani
CWIT is an investment from Adani International Port Holdings Pte Ltd (India) and John Keells Holdings PLC in partnership with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 2:18 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) was the largest contributor to Sri Lanka's Foreign Direct Investment inflows during the first nine months on this year, investing $229 million in state-of-the-art port infrastructure, the Board of Investment said on Tuesday.

The CWIT is an investment from Adani International Port Holdings Pte Ltd (India) and John Keells Holdings PLC in partnership with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

The Board of Investment (BOI) announced that Foreign Direct Investment inflows including foreign commercial loans for investments to BOI-approved enterprises have reached $827 million during the period January to September 2025, marking a remarkable 138 per cent increase compared to the corresponding value during the period in 2024.

It said that the CWIT invested $229 million in "state-of-the-art port infrastructure under a strategic development agreement".

It will expand the port's capacity by 3.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), reinforcing Colombo's role as a key transshipment hub in South Asia, the BOI added.

Giving a breakdown, the BOI said the investment inflow came from four sources: equity capital $133 million, reinvested retained earnings $132 million, intra-company foreign borrowings for investments $231 million, long term foreign commercial loans for investments $331 million.

Of the total inflows, $124 million was secured through project agreements signed with the BOI in 2025, while the balance was generated from reinvestments and expansions by existing enterprises.

The growth of foreign capital inflows to $827 million in the first nine months of 2025 demonstrates the renewed confidence investors have in Sri Lanka's business environment," board chair Arjuna Herath said.

"Both new and existing projects have contributed to this impressive performance, underscoring the impact of reforms and ease of doing business initiatives implemented by the Government and the BOI, Herath added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chaman border crossing partially reopens after Pak-Afghanistan ceasefire

US Army needs $150 bn for upgrades. It wants Wall Street to foot the bill

Khamenei rebukes Trump over claims of US wiping out Iran nuclear sites

Before the Louvre: History's boldest art thefts from world museums

Hong Kong runway to reopen after crash, won't be used regularly for now

Topics :Colombo Port Citysri lankaAdani Adani Ports

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story