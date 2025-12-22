Australian police allege gunman in Bondi Beach shooting trained with father

A suspected gunman accused of killing 15 people at Sydney's Bondi Beach conducted firearms training in an area of New South Wales outside of Sydney with his father and recorded a video about their justification for the attack, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported Monday, citing police documents.

The police statement of facts was made public following Naveed Akram's video court appearance Monday from a Sydney hospital.

The statement alleges the 24-year-old and his father, 50-year-old Sajid Akram, threw four improvised explosive devices toward at crowd involved in a Jewish event at Bondi Beach on Dec. 14, but they didn't explode, ABC reported.