Who is Leo XIV? first American elected as Pope of 1.4 bn roman catholics

On Thursday, Robert Prevost was elected as the Pope of the Christian world to lead more than 1.4 billion Roman Catholics around the world. He chose the name ‘Leo’ for himself. With this election, he will now be called Pope Leo XIV. Interestingly, he is the first American to be elected to the highest leadership position in the Christian world.

In his first public address following the election at the Vatican, he stated, “A united church, always seeking peace and justice.”

Leo (69) has been elected as the 267th pope of the Catholic Church, following the death of Pope Francis last month. Francis, the first Latin American to hold the position, led the Church for 12 years.

Why did Prevost choose the name Leo for himself?

A BBC report citing sources says that by choosing the name Leo, Prevost is showing that he cares about important social issues.

Former Boston Archbishop Seán Patrick O’Malley wrote on his blog, “Pope Leo XIV has chosen a name widely associated with the social justice legacy of Pope Leo XIII, who was pontiff at a time of epic upheaval in the world, the time of the industrial revolution, the beginning of Marxism, and widespread immigration. The new Pope’s rich pastoral experience in Latin America and as leader of an international religious community and the years spent in Rome will all provide valuable preparation for his new ministry as Pope.”

Background of Pope Leo XIV

According to Prevost, he was born and raised in a family of migrants. “I was born in the US, but all my grandparents were immigrants—French, Spanish... I was raised in a very Catholic household, with both my parents engaged in the parish,” he said.

Interestingly, despite being US-born, he is also regarded as a cardinal from Latin America because of the many years he spent in Peru as a missionary.

Leo XIV was born in Chicago in 1955 to parents with Spanish and Franco-Italian roots. He became an altar boy when he was young, and later he became a priest in 1982.

Three years later, he moved to Peru but often came back to the US to work as a pastor and church leader in his hometown.

He became a Peruvian citizen and is warmly remembered for helping people on the margins of society and bringing communities together. He spent 10 years working as a local parish priest and teaching at a seminary in Trujillo, a city in northwestern Peru. He has criticised Trump, Vance policies in social media posts.

Views of Pope Leo XIV

Reports suggest that Prevost is expected to continue the reforms started by Pope Francis. Like Francis, he is known to care deeply about migrants, the poor, and the environment

Leo XIV’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues is unclear. While he supports Francis’ move to bless same-sex couples, he stresses that local cultures must be considered.

He has also spoken out on climate change, urging real action and supporting eco-friendly steps like solar panels and electric cars at the Vatican.

Leo XIV backs Pope Francis’ decision to include women in the Church’s leadership discussions. He said women’s input “enriches” decision-making and helps in selecting strong church leaders.