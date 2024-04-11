Why is social media up in arms against Rishi Sunak's choice of sneakers?

A shoe may seem like a simple accessory, but for the Adidas Sambas, it held much more significance. Once hailed as the epitome of style, these shoes were dubbed the "it footwear" of the year and the "official shoe of the season." However, their status has taken a tumble.

The turning point came when UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was spotted wearing them. Suddenly, the shoes that were once a fashion statement became "uncool".

Sunak faced a barrage of online criticism for his choice of footwear. Even British publications joined in, declaring it the demise of the Adidas Sambas. But why?

The Rishi Sunak and Adidas Samba saga

The controversy began when Sunak wore the Sambas during an interview at 10 Downing Street, where he discussed his tax policies. The video of the interview, posted on Instagram, quickly shifted focus from politics to fashion.

Despite his serious discussion, all eyes were on his white Sambas with navy stripes, paired with skinny trousers and a white shirt. The shoes looked pristine, almost as if they had just been unboxed, sparking further criticism from observers.

The iconic Adidas Samba sneakers from the 1950s, known for their three stripes, have garnered a diverse fan base, adored by everyday individuals and celebrities alike. Popstar Rihanna, British singer Harry Styles, and American model Bella Hadid are among the notable figures who have expressed their fondness for these classic shoes.

In London, the Sambas have become a ubiquitous sight, with the Evening Standard likening their prevalence to that of rats, suggesting that you're never more than six feet away from someone wearing a pair.

However, much like the fate of Rishi Sunak, the popularity of these sneakers seems to be on the decline.

Rishi Sunak faces flak over sneakers

Reactions to Sunak's choice of footwear have been sharply divided, with both the public and the media criticising the Prime Minister.

Social media users have been quick to mock the situation, with one commenting sarcastically, "His trainers really helped [the video] become easily understandable and relatable for me."

Others have been more critical, with one user writing, "Absolutely unforgivable."

Commentary in the British press has been particularly scathing. GQ magazine, in an article titled "Can Rishi Sunak leave the Adidas Samba alone, please?" criticised Sunak's choice, stating, "Unacceptable. In a bid to present himself as young and hip (and, quite possibly, as the future SVP of a tax-avoiding tech brand), Sunak took an eternally cool sneaker, and ruined it for everyone."

Similarly, The Observer's Michael Hogan wrote, "Adidas Sambas were this year's coolest shoes – until Rishi Sunak got a pair. Sambas suddenly aren't just uncool – they're a bit Tory. The chosen trainers of the lame-duck leader of a dying government."

"The only place where Sambas now have any street cred is Downing Street. And the clock is ticking on that one," he added.

Journalist Ed Cumming wrote on X, "Thinking of the Adidas Samba community at this difficult time."

Sunak apologises for wearing Adidas Samba

After facing online backlash, Sunak issued a "fulsome apology" and said that he had been a "long-time devotee" of Adidas for "many years."

Speaking on LBC Radio, Sunak said, "I issue a fulsome apology to the Samba community. But, in my defence, I would say I have been wearing Adidas trainers including Sambas -- and others, in fact -- for many, many years."

He recounted receiving his first pair of Adidas sneakers as a Christmas present from his brother and said he hadn't looked back since then. "So, I've been a long-time devotee," he emphasised.

Sunak further clarified that he personally purchased the pair of Adidas sneakers seen in the video. "That pair [in the video] I did buy, but I've had Adidas trainers for a very long time," he explained.

The UK PM, who also faced flak about the short length of his trousers, said he was "intrigued and amused by the amount of focus on what I'm wearing".

Why is there so much criticism?

Rishi Sunak holds the distinction of being the wealthiest prime minister in British history. His circle of friends does not include anyone from the working class and his preference for not using a contactless card during his time as an MP has made headlines. Given these factors, the public has been closely examining his choice to wear modest $100 sneakers.

The Daily Mail suggested that Sunak's choice of footwear was an attempt to "try and appear normal." However, his efforts to come across as relatable seem to have backfired.

The timing couldn't be worse, as Sunak and the Conservative Party are facing a decline in popularity. According to an opinion poll published last month, support for the Conservative Party has dropped to its lowest level in more than four decades as the general election approaches. An Ipsos poll at the end of February showed support for the Conservatives, who have been in power for 14 years, at 20 per cent, down seven percentage points from the previous month, while the opposition Labour Party stood at 47 per cent.

In December, Sunak experienced a significant decline in his popularity. A YouGov survey revealed that 70 per cent of respondents (seven in ten) had an unfavourable opinion of him, with only 21 per cent viewing him favourably.

