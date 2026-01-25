With fresh tariffs, US automakers' foreign troubles extend to Canada

Jack Ewing Canada’s decision this month to give Chinese carmakers a toehold in the country’s car market may be an ominous development for US automakers that are already struggling to stay relevant outside North America.

General Motors and Ford Motor — the two largest US-based car manufacturers — have been steadily losing customers in Asia, Europe and Latin America, as Chinese carmakers have gained ground. Now Canada plans to lower tariffs on a limited number of Chinese-made vehicles, potentially giving companies like BYD or SAIC a small but significant presence on the US’s northern border after already building a thriving business in Mexico and much of Latin America.