World Bank extends $500 mn budgetary support to cash-strapped Sri Lanka

Country won’t be used as base for threats against India: Lanka Prez
Sri Lanka would not be allowed to be used as a base for any threats against India, President Ranil Wickremesinghe (pictured) has said, asserting that the island nation remains “neutral”, having no military agreements with China. Wickremesinghe made the comments during an interview with France’s state media. The President said, "We are a neutral country, but we also emphasise the fact that we cannot allow Sri Lanka to be used as a base for any threats against India.”
