'You effectively stopped a civil war,' Vladimir Putin hails armed forces



“You in fact prevented a civil war,” Putin told 2,500 troops assembled at a televised Kremlin ceremony on Tuesday. “In a difficult situation you acted clearly and coherently.” President Vladimir Putin said Russia averted “civil war” following the armed rebellion by Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a public display of support for his military leadership that the mercenary chief had sought to overthrow.



The Federal Security Service announced on Tuesday that it’s closed a criminal investigation into Prigozhin and Wagner fighters over Saturday’s armed mutiny that spiraled into the biggest threat to Putin’s 24-year-rule. The Defense Ministry in Moscow said preparations have begun to transfer heavy weaponry from Wagner to units of the Russian army. Putin spoke after a meeting late on Monday with security chiefs that included Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, his close ally who’s been the main target of Prigozhin’s attacks over the handling of the war in Ukraine.



“It was very painful to see the events that happened in southern Russia,” Lukashenko said at a televised meeting Tuesday with military officers in the capital, Minsk. “The worst thing is that if there were turmoil, in the West they would instantly take advantage of this.” Putin had pledged to respect a deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for Prigozhin to end the uprising in return for being allowed to go to Belarus and to close criminal proceedings against him and his troops.

July 1. He said Monday that Lukashenko had offered to allow Wagner to continue operating in his country. Prigozhin has accused the Russian Defense Ministry of seeking to destroy Wagner with an order requiring his fighters sign up with the military by



The Kremlin and state media continued to tout support for Putin from world leaders. Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke by phone, while Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with Germany’s Bild that the Russian leader won’t be weakened by the mutiny. The rapid chain of events has left the US, Europe, and China puzzling over the political fallout from a rebellion that shattered Putin’s invincible image as Russia’s leader. The 24-hour crisis highlighted bitter divisions within Russia over the faltering war in Ukraine that’s the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II, as a Ukrainian counteroffensive continues to try to push Putin’s forces out of occupied territories.



The mercenary chief also pointedly noted the expressions of public support he said his fighters enjoyed as they marched through Russia’s heartland.

In an 11-minute audio message on Telegram Monday, Prigozhin said the lightening progress of his fighters toward Moscow, blockading military units along the way without significant resistance, highlighted “serious problems with security on the whole territory of the country.”





Mutiny leader Prigozhin arrives in Belarus

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived in Belarus, the nation’s President Alexander Lukashenko said. Lukashenko said he will “help” Wagner mercenaries at their own expense if they decide to spend some time in Belarus. bloomberg Lukashenko said there were “no heroes” in the story of the mutiny and the effort to resolve the crisis. “We let the situation get out of hand,” he said.

Russian court fines Google another $47 million

A Russian court has fined Alphabet’s Google $47 million for failing to pay an earlier fine over alleged abuse of its dominant position in the video hosting market, the country’s anti-monopoly watchdog said on Tuesday.



The decision is the latest multi-million dollar fine in Moscow's increasingly assertive campaign against foreign tech companies.



Reuters