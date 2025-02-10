World Bank's triple-A rating threatened if Trump pulls support: Moody's

The triple-A ratings of the World Bank and other top multilateral lenders would be at risk if US President Donald Trump slashed his country's support for them, credit rating agency Moody's has warned.

Last week, Trump signed an Executive Order to review US government support to all international intergovernmental organisations of which it is a member and to withdraw from some United Nations organisations.

"The US is a key shareholder in a number of rated MDBs (multilateral development banks), hence it would be credit negative if it materially reduced its commitment to them," Moody's said in a report published on Monday.

The US is the single biggest shareholder in the World Bank Group's institutions, with a 16.4 per cent share in its largest, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), and a 19 per cent stake in International Development Association (IDA) which provides concessional loans and grants to the world's poorest countries.

It has an even higher 30 per cent share in the Inter-American Development Bank in Latin America, a 15.6 per cent stake in the Asian Development Bank and 10 per cent in the European Bank of Recontruction of Development that was set up in the wake of the Cold War.

The Trump-ordered review of Washington's support for development banks is due to take roughly six months.

Also Read

The set-ups of most of the institutions allow for an "orderly withdrawal" of a shareholder.

In the World Bank's case, the US has paid in capital of around $3.7 billion in the IBRD and has callable capital commitments of $49.2 billion, compared to disbursed and outstanding IBRD loans and guarantees of around $263 billion.

The average maturity of the IBRD's loan portfolio is 8.4 years although some loans are for up to 50 years meaning that, "the US would remain on the hook for IBRD's lending portfolio for many years to come," Moody's said.

A withdrawal would also open the door for other countries to fill the void, something unlikely to fit with Trump's geopolitical strategy.