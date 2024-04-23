World Book And Copyright Day 2024: Date, Theme, History and Importance

On April 23, people all over the world celebrate World Book and Copyright Day, also known as International Day of the Book and World Book Day, to spread the joy of reading. This global event celebrates the profound influence that books have on people and societies.

Celebrations are held all over the world on this day to highlight the importance of books and their capacity to inspire, educate, and unite people of all backgrounds. World Book and Copyright Day celebrates literature in all its forms and encourages reading enjoyment. It's also a day to read and think about the future and the past.

World Book And Copyright Day 2024: Theme

The theme during the current year's World Book and Copyright Day is 'Read Your Way'. The significance of cultivating a passion for reading is emphasised in this theme. The theme inspires people from all walks of life, young and old, to adopt the habit of book reading, and promotes it as an indispensable passion of a person.

World Book And Copyright Day: History

Since 1995, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has designated April 23 as World Book and Copyright Day. The date holds a historical importance as it denotes the death anniversary of the few popular authors, William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega.

April 23 was chosen as the appropriate day to recognize the contributions of books and authors globally at the 1995 General Conference of UNESCO, which was held in Paris.

World Book And Copyright Day: Importance

One of our main goals is to help people, especially young people and children, discover the magic of reading. Reading enhances imagination, creativity, and critical thinking skills in addition to imparting knowledge. By celebrating books and authors, UNESCO highlights the powers of writing to promote cultural diversity, multilingualism, and the exchange of thoughts.

The World Book and Copyright Day also highlights the issue of copyright protection. To safeguard the rights of authors, publishers, and all creative minds, copyright laws are essential. They promote a flourishing literary and artistic landscape by ensuring that creators are recognized and compensated fairly.

World Book And Copyright Day 2024: Quotes

• “The books that the world calls immoral are books that show the world its own shame.” – Oscar Wilde

• “If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking.” – Haruki Murakami

• “A book is a garden, an orchard, a storehouse, a party, a company by the way, a counselor, a multitude of counselors.” – Charles Baudelaire

• “If you don’t like to read, you haven’t found the right book.” – JK Rowling

• “Let’s be reasonable and add an eighth day to the week that is devoted exclusively to reading.” – Lena Dunham.