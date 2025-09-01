Home / World News / World running out of time to act on climate change, warns COP30 president

World running out of time to act on climate change, warns COP30 president

COP30, scheduled to take place in Belem, Brazil, in November 2025, will mark the first time the UN climate summit is hosted in the Amazon region

COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago
Correa do Lago acknowledged that climate negotiations have long been marked by a sharp divide between developed and developing nations | Image: cop30.br
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 1:11 PM IST
The world risks "running out of time" to act on climate change without cooperation, COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago warned on Monday and stressed on the need to bridge the political and financial divide between developed and developing nations.

He also criticised US President Donald Trump's reluctance to engage in climate negotiations. "We understand that President Trump is not going to listen to me. And the problem is that he does not want to talk about the emissions of specific countries," Correa do Lago told reporters.

Trump has withdrawn the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change. This is the second time he has directed the US to exit the agreement. He had done so during his first administration and the US rejoined under the Biden administration.

Correa do Lago acknowledged that climate negotiations have long been marked by a sharp divide between developed and developing nations.

He said poorer countries consistently emphasise the need for wealthy nations to provide the means for cleaner growth, while developed countries often focus only on extracting commitments without offering sufficient support. "This divide is very strong," he said.

The COP30 chief stressed that bridging the gap is urgent.

"We have to try to bridge that because science tells us we have very little time," he said. The real challenge, he added, is not about "being right" but about ensuring climate action creates jobs, improves lives, and drives a new, greener economy.'  COP30, scheduled to take place in Belem, Brazil, in November 2025, will mark the first time the UN climate summit is hosted in the Amazon region.

"The agenda started with pollution. Now we talk about climate change, which is a much bigger and more complex phenomenon. But the first direct impact on people is pollution," he said, recalling how it spurred movements in Europe and the United States in the 1960s and 1970s.

Citing progress in Brazil and India, he highlighted Sao Paulo's "amazing" reductions in air pollution through biofuels and noted India is taking similar steps. However, he acknowledged such solutions can be expensive and called for international cooperation to make them affordable.

COP30 CEO Ana Toni echoed Lago's message, stressing that pollution control offers an opportunity to link health and climate goals.

"At COP30, what we're trying to achieve is really accelerating actions that help both development, the well-being of people and prosperity," she said.

She pointed in particular to air quality and methane reduction as key areas of focus, noting that cleaner transport in developing countries could simultaneously tackle poverty, protect children's health, and cut emissions.

"Air pollution and transportation in our cities are not just environmental issues'?they are central to development and public health," Toni added.

Leaders and negotiators from nearly 200 countries are expected to assess progress since the Paris Agreement and push for stronger commitments to cut emissions, finance adaptation, and support developing nations in transitioning to clean energy when they meet in Brazil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Climate ChangeClimate Change talks

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

