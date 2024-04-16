World's first 'Miss AI' pageant to pick winners on social media following

The world’s first artificial intelligence (AI) beauty pageant has been announced where artificial models and influencers generated through the technology will compete for a prize money of $20,000.

Citing a release from the World AI Creator Awards (WAICA), Forbes reported that the AI influencers' popularity will be assessed based on their engagement numbers with fans, rate of growth of audience and utilisation of platforms.

Forbes said the pageant will have AI-generated “ladies” go head-to-head in front of a panel of judges, including two AI influencers. The pageant will feature Fanvue, a subscription-based platform that hosts virtual models as a partner of the WAICA.

The pageant winner, "Miss AI", will win a cash prize of $5,000, along with promotion on the Fanvue platform and public relations (PR) support worth more than $5,000. The runner-up and third place winner will also receive prizes. The winner of the AI pageant will be announced on May 10, and an online awards ceremony will take place later in the month.

Two members of the four-person panel consist of AI-generated judges: Aitana Lopez has over 300,000 Instagram followers and Emily Pellegrini more than 250,000 followers. The other two judges are humans: Andrew Bloch, an entrepreneur and PR adviser, and Sally-Ann Fawcett, a beauty pageant historian and author of the book, Misdemeanours: Beauty Queen Scandals, according to the Forbes report.

Forbes quoted Sally-Ann Fawcett as saying, "It's been a fast learning curve expanding my knowledge on AI creators, and it's quite incredible what is possible."

According to the rules of the pageant, participants must be entirely AI-generated, and there are no limitations on the tools utilised, NDTV reported. The rules further read: "Miss AI welcomes creations produced from any type of generator, whether it's DeepAI, Midjourney or your own tool."