World Wetlands Day 2024: Theme, history, importance, and contribution

Wetlands are characterised by ecosystems that are primarily covered in water; water is the primary controlling factor in such ecosystems that support animal and plant life. Wetlands can be both freshwater or marine or coastal, coral reefs, wet grasslands, marshes and mangroves.

Reservoirs, rice paddies, saltpans and fishponds are additionally parts of wetlands. The lives of humans, animals, and the planet as a whole are greatly enhanced by wetlands. They are exceptionally significant for the climate. World Wetlands Day is observed annually to highlight the significance of wetlands to humans and the environment.

World Wetlands Day 2024: Theme The theme for World Wetlands Day 2024 is "Wetlands and Human Wellbeing."



The theme focuses on the interconnectedness among wetlands and different parts of human prosperity, including physical, mental, and environmental wellbeing. Wetlands are essential to guaranteeing human wellbeing and prosperity for people in the future. World Wetlands Day 2024: History and Importance Wetlands are home to a wide variety of plants and animals, and assume a crucial part in directing the water cycle. They assist in flooding prevention, enhance water quality, and lessen emissions of greenhouse gases. However, human activities like drainage, pollution, and overfishing are putting wetlands in jeopardy at an alarming rate.

On February 2, 1971, the international treaty known as the Ramsar Convention, which was given its name in honour of the Iranian city of Ramsar was signed.

In 1971, the Ramsar Show was embraced, and in 2021, the UN General Assembly took on Resolution 75/317, which laid out 2 February as World Wetlands Day. The day has been founded to help people to appreciate the significance of wetlands for human wellbeing and the planet.

Wetlands Day: Ways to contribution Wetlands protection is a collective responsibility that calls for collective action. Here are ways of contributing: • Support Wetland Conservation Arrangements: Advocate for, support strategies and drives that target saving and re-establishing wetlands.

• Educate and make people aware: Make people aware of the significance of wetlands and the need to preserve them.

• Take part in Rebuilding Projects: Participate in projects to restore local wetlands to help restore these essential ecosystems.

• Adopt Sustainable Methods: Decrease, reuse, and reuse to limit waste and contamination that can hurt wetland environments.