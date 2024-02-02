World Wetlands Day 2024: Theme, history, importance, and contribution

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
World Wetlands Day 2024: Theme The theme for World Wetlands Day 2024 is "Wetlands and Human Wellbeing." The theme focuses on the interconnectedness among wetlands and different parts of human prosperity, including physical, mental, and environmental wellbeing. Wetlands are essential to guaranteeing human wellbeing and prosperity for people in the future.
World Wetlands Day 2024: History and Importance Wetlands are home to a wide variety of plants and animals, and assume a crucial part in directing the water cycle. They assist in flooding prevention, enhance water quality, and lessen emissions of greenhouse gases. However, human activities like drainage, pollution, and overfishing are putting wetlands in jeopardy at an alarming rate.
