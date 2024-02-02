Google Doodle celebrates 172nd b'day of Mexican lithographer Jose Posada

Google Doodle commemorates Jose Guadalupe Posada, the Mexican artist and lithographer on the occasion of his 172nd birth anniversary. He is widely known as one of Mexico's most influential graphic artists, helping the development of graphic art in the 20th century.

Jose Guadalupe Posada was a Mexican political lithographer who used to produce illustrations through relief printing. He has inspired numerous Latin American cartoonists with his satirical acuteness and social engagement.

Today, Google Doodle artwork depicts the lithographic artwork of skeletons, showing the Mexican artist in the middle with Google written in the backdrop. The doodle spans the Mexican region. The Mexican artist's vision was ahead of his time, and he etched the origins of graphic design into art history.

ALSO READ: Google Doodle celebrates Mexican archaeologist Alfonso Caso's 128th b'day Guadalupe Posada used to work on farms and in pottery factories in his early days, where he developed his creativity as an artist. Then, he enrolled himself in La Academia Municipal de Dibujo de Aguascalientes, Municipal Drawing Academy of Aguascalientes. He began his apprenticeship in 1968 and learned lithography and engraving.

Career

The popular artist Guadalupe Posada started his career with a local newspaper in Aguascalientes where he worked as a political cartoonist. He took the opportunity to share his work with a wider audience. Thereafter, he set up his own lithography workshop and started teaching at a secondary school.

He bought a printing press in 1876 and collaborated with several newspapers. His work in the printing press was very productive as he made iconic lithographs during his time. Through his lithographs, he has depicted the great flood of Leon as well.

He gained popularity for his animated skeletons, which were then used to make political and social critiques. Some of his renowned works, such as La Calavera Catrina, which is still famous due to their association with Dia de los Muertos.

A dedicated museum showing his artwork has been built in Aguascalientes, which is Guadalupe Posada's artwork.

Notable work of Jose Guadalupe Posada

The Mexican artist is popularly known for calaveras, and one of his most famous influential works is La Calavera Catrina, which was published after his demise in 1913. Catrina was probably made to depict a satirical portrait of Mexican elites, who were imitating European fashions. However, the text was not written by the artist, which satirised chickpea vendors. Catrina is now one of the most widespread images associated with the Day of the Dead.