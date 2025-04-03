Home / World News / WTO warns of major global trade impact from US tariffs announcement

WTO warns of major global trade impact from US tariffs announcement

The statement by Director-General of the the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala follows US decision to impose tariffs on nearly 60 countries

global economy
According to Iweala trade measures of this magnitude have the potential to create significant trade diversion effects. (AI-generated image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

WTO on Thursday said the measures announced by the United States will have substantial implications for world trade and economic growth prospects, and could lead to an overall contraction of around 1 per cent in global merchandise trade volumes this year.

The statement by Director-General of the the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala follows US decision to impose tariffs on nearly 60 countries.

In a statement, Director-General of the the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the WTO Secretariat is closely monitoring and analysing measures announced by the United States on April 2.

"Many members have reached out to us and we are actively engaging with them in response to their questions about the potential impact on their economies and the global trading system," she said, adding that the recent announcements will have substantial implications for global trade and economic growth prospects.

"While the situation is rapidly evolving, our initial estimates suggest that these measures, coupled with those introduced since the beginning of the year, could lead to an overall contraction of around 1 per cent in global merchandise trade volumes this year, representing a downward revision of nearly four percentage points from previous projections," she said.

The director-general also said he is deeply concerned about this decline and the potential for escalation into a tariff war with a cycle of retaliatory measures that lead to further declines in trade.

Also Read

China files WTO dispute over Trump's tariffs, escalating trade tensions

KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: KKR on top with regular wickets, Vaibhav gets Klaasen

Highest successful run chases at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in IPL history

Oppn asks govt how it plans to protect farmers after US announces tariffs

Trump tariffs risk delaying big tech's AI data centre projects, spending

"It is important to remember that, despite these new measures, the vast majority of global trade still flows under the WTO's Most-Favored-Nation (MFN) terms. Our estimates now indicate that this share currently stands at 74 per cent, down from around 80 per cent at the beginning of the year. WTO members must stand together to safeguard these gains," she said.

According to Iweala trade measures of this magnitude have the potential to create significant trade diversion effects.

"I call on members to manage the resulting pressures responsibly to prevent trade tensions from proliferating," the statement added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Operation over, patient healing: Trump defends reciprocal tariffs

Several National Security Council officials fired from White House : Report

US Senators brings bill to limit Trump's tariff power, needs Cong approval

Europe must react to US tariffs 'industry by industry': France Prez Macron

US weekly unemployment claims fall to 219,000 ahead of tariffs storm

Topics :WTO on global tradeTrump on WTOUS tariff hikes

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story