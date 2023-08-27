Home / World News / 'X' introduces job listing feature, to be available for verified users

'X' introduces job listing feature, to be available for verified users

The feature will be available to premium users for a monthly payment of $1,000 or Rs 82,300

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 10:00 AM IST
Elon Musk-owned X, formerly Twitter, has now introduced a feature that will allow one to post job listings for verified organisations on the platform. 

The official account of X Hiring posted an update late Saturday night on the microblogging platform, reports NDTV. According to X Hiring's tweet, the update is "exclusively available" for verified organisations and is currently in its beta version.
Musk-owned X in a post said, "Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta - exclusively for Verified Organisations. Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates."

The post also suggests that the job listings will be under the section "We're Hiring", located under the bio of the company's account.

These job postings will help connect prospective candidates with their preferred organisations' websites, from where they can find out more about the job profile while submitting their application.

Citing reports, the NDTV further added that the feature will be available to premium users for a monthly payment of $1,000 or Rs 82,300.

The report suggests that Musk hinted about introducing this feature in May. 

As per a July report in TechCrunch, Twitter made its first acquisition since Mr Musk bought the platform, a job-matching tech start-up named Laskie in May. It is likely that the acquisition helped the company in creating and releasing the new feature. A US-based media company WorkWeek, has been using the feature for a month. Its CEO Adam Ryan took to the platform to share the new feature and took a dig at Mark Zuckerberg's newly launched Twitter-rival Threads.

"While there is a ton of hype around Zuck copying and pasting another app, Elon's Twitter is shipping products that make a ton of sense. We just got access to posting jobs on our company page. Considering we've hired 20+ people from Twitter, this is a no-brainer," he said in a month-old tweet. However, he had also mentioned at that time that there was no extra fee for listing jobs on the company's profile and it was a "part of the package of a paid account."

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 9:59 AM IST

