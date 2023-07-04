

The SCO was formed by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan in 2001. It is a Eurasia political, economic, international security and defence organisation that counters western influence in Eurasia. India is virtually hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Tuesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also participating in the summit.



PM Modi's vision for SCO Representatives from all member countries as well as two SCO bodies, the secretariat and Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) joined the meeting along with Iran, Belarus, and Mongolia who were invited as Observer States. The chair invited Turkmenistan as its guest.



During the SCO summit, PM Modi spoke on the importance of unity and cooperation among member countries during his address. He stated that the SCO is an extended family and shared India's vision for the summit. This included security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection. This year the meeting is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with issues including terrorism, regional security, Ukraine war, and prosperity on the agenda. The theme of the SCO summit 2023 is ‘SECURE’ which stands for security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection.



Kazakhstan's proposal for energy cooperation within the SCO He stressed the need for decisive action against terrorism and urged the SCO to condemn countries that support terrorism. PM Modi also called for the welfare of the Afghan people and emphasised the importance of preventing the use of Afghan soil for destabilising neighboring countries.



Russia's stance against sanctions President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed closer energy cooperation within the SCO. He suggested hosting an SCO energy conference and developing a joint energy strategy for the organisation. This initiative aims to enhance energy collaboration among SCO members, which include Russia, China, India, and now Iran.



Xi Jinping's calls for regional peace President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was committed to stand against Western sanctions and provocations during the SCO summit. He emphasised the importance of boosting ties within the SCO and supporting the use of local currencies in foreign trade settlements. Putin also warned about the increasing potential for conflicts and the risk of a global economic crisis.



President Xi "called for efforts to safeguard regional peace and ensure common security", according to state news agency Xinhua. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged leaders from Russia, Iran, and other member states to work together to safeguard regional peace. He emphasised the need for common security and called for enhanced solidarity and mutual trust among SCO members.



Iran becomes member of the SCO Xi also highlighted the importance of following the right direction and promoting cooperation within the organisation.