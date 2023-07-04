Home / World News / PM Modi chairs SCO Summit 2023: Here's what all happened in the meet

PM Modi chairs SCO Summit 2023: Here's what all happened in the meet

Iran has officially become a member nation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representative image

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is virtually hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Tuesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also participating in the summit.
The SCO was formed by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan in 2001. It is a Eurasia political, economic, international security and defence organisation that counters western influence in Eurasia.

Representatives from all member countries as well as two SCO bodies, the secretariat and Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) joined the meeting along with Iran, Belarus, and Mongolia who were invited as Observer States. The chair invited Turkmenistan as its guest.
PM Modi's vision for SCO

This year the meeting is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with issues including terrorism, regional security, Ukraine war, and prosperity on the agenda. The theme of the SCO summit 2023 is ‘SECURE’ which stands for security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection.
During the SCO summit, PM Modi spoke on the importance of unity and cooperation among member countries during his address. He stated that the SCO is an extended family and shared India's vision for the summit. This included security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection.

He stressed the need for decisive action against terrorism and urged the SCO to condemn countries that support terrorism. PM Modi also called for the welfare of the Afghan people and emphasised the importance of preventing the use of Afghan soil for destabilising neighboring countries.
Kazakhstan's proposal for energy cooperation within the SCO

President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed closer energy cooperation within the SCO. He suggested hosting an SCO energy conference and developing a joint energy strategy for the organisation. This initiative aims to enhance energy collaboration among SCO members, which include Russia, China, India, and now Iran.
Russia's stance against sanctions

President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was committed to stand against Western sanctions and provocations during the SCO summit. He emphasised the importance of boosting ties within the SCO and supporting the use of local currencies in foreign trade settlements. Putin also warned about the increasing potential for conflicts and the risk of a global economic crisis.
Xi Jinping's calls for regional peace

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged leaders from Russia, Iran, and other member states to work together to safeguard regional peace. He emphasised the need for common security and called for enhanced solidarity and mutual trust among SCO members.
President Xi "called for efforts to safeguard regional peace and ensure common security", according to state news agency Xinhua.

Xi also highlighted the importance of following the right direction and promoting cooperation within the organisation.
Iran becomes member of the SCO

Iran officially became a full member of the SCO. The SCO's expansion to include Iran strengthens regional cooperation and dialogue among neighboring countries. Like all members, Iran signed the memorandum of obligation for the SCO membership of Belarus.
"I am happy that today Iran is going to join the SCO family as a new member. For this, I convey my best wishes to President Ebrahim Raisi and the people of Iran. Also, we welcome the signing of the memorandum of obligation for Belarus' SCO membership," stated PM Modi.

Also Read

SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting to kick off in Goa today; all you must know

SCO digital ministers adopt India's proposal to adopt digital public infra

SCO summit: Victims of terrorism don't sit with perpetrators, says EAM

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Amit Shah chairs SCO meet on prevention, elimination of emergency situation

Surprises from Central banks see June become bumper 2023 rate hike month

Indian Ocean's 'gravity hole' opens doors to secrets of Earth's origin

Monster of terrorism must be fought with full vigour, conviction: Pak PM

IWF condemns attempts by 'anti-India forces' to target Indian missions

France returns 35 citizens from camp in Syria linked to ISIS extremists

Topics :SCO summitBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story