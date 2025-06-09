Monday, June 09, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra EV coming to Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 and PS4: What to expect

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra EV coming to Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 and PS4: What to expect

Xiaomi's SU7 Ultra EV will soon join Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation, marking the brand's gaming debut alongside a co-designed Vision Gran Turismo concept car

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra coming to Gran Turismo 7 update

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra (Image: Gran Turismo)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Xiaomi’s flagship electric vehicle, the SU7 Ultra, is entering the virtual racing arena. The Chinese company has partnered with Polyphony Digital, the developer behind Gran Turismo, to bring the performance EV to Gran Turismo 7, available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The announcement was made during the opening round of the Gran Turismo World Series 2025. 
The vehicle will be added via a future update, marking the first appearance of a Xiaomi car in the Gran Turismo franchise.
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra: Performance-focused EV joins the game
  According to a Gran Turismo blog post, the SU7 Ultra is not the only collaboration in the works. Xiaomi and Polyphony Digital are also co-designing a Vision Gran Turismo concept car that aims to represent the future of EV design and performance within the game. Further details on the concept car are yet to be disclosed.
 

Originally introduced in 2024, the SU7 Ultra was launched for purchase at the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona. It features three in-house-developed HyperEngine electric motors, delivering a combined 1,548 horsepower.
  • 0–100 kmph in 1.98 seconds
  • 0–200 kmph in 5.86 seconds
  • Top speed: 350 kmph
  • Charging: 0 to 80 per cent in 11 minutes (5.2C fast charging system)
  • Range: 630 km (CLTC)

Gran Turismo 7: Game overview

Gran Turismo 7, developed by Polyphony Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, launched in 2022 and is available on PS4 and PS5. It offers a deep racing simulator experience with:
  • Over 400 cars from 60+ brands
  • Realistic weather systems and dynamic tracks
  • Multiple modes: single-player campaign, split-screen multiplayer, and competitive Sport mode
On PS5:
  • 4K graphics, ray tracing, fast loading, and DualSense haptics
  • PS VR2 support for an immersive experience
  • Players can customise cars, earn in-game credits, explore detailed maps, and participate in music-based events, making Gran Turismo 7 a celebration of automotive culture.

Topics : Xiaomi Gaming PlayStation Technology

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

