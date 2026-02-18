YouTube down for more than 320,000 users in US, shows Downdetector

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 8:21 AM IST
Alphabet-owned YouTube was down for more than 320,000 users in the United States on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
There were 321,958 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform, as of 0818 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from multiple sources.
YouTube TV had 8,923 issue reports on the website, while Google had 2,694.
Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)