Zelenskyy calls spat with Trump 'regrettable' after US aid suspension

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Donald Trump, and JD Vance during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC | Bloomberg
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 10:14 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday described his heated exchange with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office as "regrettable". He also underscored the need to move forward constructively.  
 
His comments came shortly after the White House announced a temporary suspension of military aid to Ukraine.  
 
"Our meeting at the White House in Washington on Friday did not go as planned," Zelenskyy posted on X. "It is unfortunate that things unfolded this way, but it is time to set things right. We hope for constructive cooperation and dialogue in the future."  
 
He also stated that Ukraine is prepared to proceed with an agreement on its rare-earth minerals, a deal sought by the Trump administration.  
 
"Ukraine is ready to sign the agreement on minerals and security at any time and in any suitable format," Zelenskyy said. "We view this as a step towards enhanced security and stronger guarantees, and I sincerely hope it proves effective."
 
Oval Office row

A heated argument took place between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday (February 28).  
 
During the meeting, US Vice-President JD Vance criticised Zelenskyy, calling him "disrespectful" to the United States. Trump also pressured the Ukrainian leader to reach a deal with Russia, warning, "or we are out."  
 
As Zelenskyy resisted calls to push for a ceasefire with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump accused him of "gambling with World War Three." The situation escalated, and Zelenskyy was eventually asked to leave the White House earlier than planned.
 
First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

