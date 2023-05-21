Home / World News / Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces

Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's claims that the eastern Ukrainian city has fallen

AP Hiroshima
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces

1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 4:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's claims that the eastern Ukrainian city has fallen.

Responding to a reporter's question about the status of the city at the Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, Zelenskyy said, Bakhmut is not occupied by the Russian Federation as of today.

The fog of war made it impossible to confirm the situation on the ground in the invasion's longest battle, and a series of comments from Ukrainian and Russian officials added confusion to the matter.

Zelenskyy's response in English to a question earlier at the summit about the status of Bakhmut was interpreted by many as saying the city had fallen to Russian forces.

For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts. There is nothing in this place, Zelenskyy said in those earlier comments, adding that the fight had left nothing in Bakhmut but a lot of dead Russians.

Also Read

Six-month long battle for Bakhmut takes centre stage in war in Ukraine

Russia's Wagner claims to have captured Ukraine's Bakhmut, hoists flag

Russia eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft as war nears 1 yr

Ukraine's Zelenskyy preparing to visit Washington to meet Prez Biden

Russian shelling hits Ukrainian town, kills 1; Bakhmut battle rages

PM Modi strongly calls for reform of United Nations and Security Council

Zelenskyy seeks support from leaders of G7 countries on Ukraine conflict

Pakistan receives 38% lower inflows in financing in 10 months: Report

Quad issues principles for critical tech, clean energy in Indo-Pacific

El Nino on the horizon, could wipe out $3 trillion of world economy

Topics :Volodymyr ZelenskyRussia Ukraine ConflictUkraine

First Published: May 21 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story