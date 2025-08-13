Home / World News / Zelenskyy rejects ceding Donbas to Russia, seeks role in US-Russia talks

Zelenskyy rejects ceding Donbas to Russia, seeks role in US-Russia talks

Vladimir Putin is demanding that Ukraine give up the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that together form Donbas as a condition to unlock a ceasefire

zelenskyy
"For Russians, Donbas is a bridgehead for a future new offensive,” Zelenskyy told reporters on Tuesday in Kyiv | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Daryna Krasnolutska and Olesia Safronova
 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he won’t cede the eastern region of Donbas to Russia and pushed for Kyiv to be included in talks as the US and Russian leaders prepare to meet on Friday. 
Vladimir Putin is demanding that Ukraine give up the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that together form Donbas as a condition to unlock a ceasefire and enter negotiations over a longer-term peace accord. 
 
But such a decision would require Zelenskyy to order troops to withdraw from 9,000 square kilometers (3,474 square miles) of Ukrainian territory, handing Moscow a victory that its army couldn’t achieve militarily for more than a decade.  
  “For Russians, Donbas is a bridgehead for a future new offensive,” Zelenskyy told reporters on Tuesday in Kyiv. “Any of territorial issues cannot be separated from security guarantees.” 
 
Zelenskyy will be in Berlin on Wednesday to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, his spokesman said. Together with several European leaders and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte they will hold a call with US President Donald Trump ahead of the summit with Putin. Zelenskyy wasn’t invited to the meeting in Alaska.
 
European Union leaders said this week that any peace agreement must “respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity,” adding that international borders must not be changed by force.
 
Europe should be also part of the talks as Ukraine wants to join the EU, Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.
 
US and Russian officials were working toward an agreement on Ukrainian territories for the summit in Alaska, Bloomberg News reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter. Ukraine and its European allies have been pushing for a halt to the fighting and freezing the current frontline as a first step before talks on a more enduring settlement.
 
“I don’t know what will be discussed without us, they have probably a bilateral track,” said Zelenskyy. “The Ukrainian issue must be discussed by three sides at least.” 
 
Trump on Monday downplayed expectations for his meeting with Putin, casting it as a “feel-out meeting” and saying he would confer with Ukrainian and European leaders after the sitdown. The US president, who pledged to end the war quickly after taking the office, said he expected to either outline to them the contours of a deal that included land swaps negotiated with Putin, or that he did not believe a peace deal could be brokered. 

Demanding Concessions

Russia has stepped up its air strikes on Ukraine in recent months and its army is advancing in Ukraine’s eastern regions in a slow grinding war. Zelenskyy said Moscow wants to create a narrative that “Russia’s advancing and Ukraine’s losing” ahead of the Alaska summit.  
“In this month, they will try to demonstrate advances in all directions to politically press Ukraine, demanding concessions,” Zelenskyy said. “We understand this and our army is preparing for this.”
 
The Ukrainian president said Russia is gearing up for a new military offensive after Aug. 15 by relocating around 30,000 troops to Ukraine’s southern region of Zaporizhzhia and the Donetsk region from Ukraine’s northern Sumy region. 
 
“We think they will be ready with those brigades before September,” Zelenskyy said, adding that additional Russian troops may be ready in November.  
  Ukraine still is outnumbered by Russian artillery at a ratio of 1:2.4, he said. But it has the advantage of First-Person View (FPV) drones, which allow pilots to monitor the battlefield in real time, at a ratio of 2.4:1 that can increase to 2.5:1 if allies help finance production, the president added.  
 
Kyiv has also agreed with the US to purchase American weapons worth $1 billion to $1.5 billion a month. 
 
“Tomorrow, we will speak with the Europeans and the US side,” Zelenskyy said. “I will deliver a message that all sensitive issues about Ukraine must be discussed in the presence of Ukraine.” 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Europe turns to air conditioning as extreme heat becomes new normal

Foreign firms linked to up to 30% of China's carbon emissions, says study

Hindu temple desecrated in US, Indian consulate calls act 'reprehensible'

Wife of S Korea's jailed ex-President Yoon held over corruption allegations

Zelenskyy to visit Berlin for meetings ahead of Trump-Putin summit

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinZelenskyyUkraineRussia Ukraine ConflictUS Russia

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story